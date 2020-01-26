The severity of their injuries was not clear.

A fire that broke out at a Charlestown apartment building early Sunday morning displaced eight people and left two adults and one child hospitalized, fire officials said.

Boston fire officials responded to a fire that broke out at an apartment building early Sunday morning in Charlestown.

Boston fire officials responded to 45 Tufts St. at about 1:30 a.m. to find fire showing from a second-floor apartment, the department said in a tweet.

The fire was contained to four rooms, the department said. The fire is estimated to have caused about $500,000 in damage.

Officials from the Red Cross of Massachusetts and the Boston Housing Authority were helping the displaced residents with housing, the tweet said.

Boston fire officials are investigating.

No further information was immediately available.

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.