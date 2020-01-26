A fire that broke out at a Charlestown apartment building early Sunday morning displaced eight people and left two adults and one child hospitalized, fire officials said.
The severity of their injuries was not clear.
Boston fire officials responded to 45 Tufts St. at about 1:30 a.m. to find fire showing from a second-floor apartment, the department said in a tweet.
At approximately 1:30 am fire showing from the 2nd floor at 45 Tufts St. Charlestown. There were 4 rooms of fire . Companies were able was to contain the fire to the one apartment on the second floor. pic.twitter.com/9Ids3TBntx— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) January 26, 2020
District Chief Dennis Keeley briefs the media at the fire on Tufts St. 2 adults. & 1 child transported @BOSTON_EMS . Damages are estimated at 500,000. There are 8 residents displaced @BHA_Boston & @RedCrossMA helping with housing. BFD-FIU investigating pic.twitter.com/dXwtYi5m5W— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) January 26, 2020
The fire was contained to four rooms, the department said. The fire is estimated to have caused about $500,000 in damage.
Officials from the Red Cross of Massachusetts and the Boston Housing Authority were helping the displaced residents with housing, the tweet said.
Advertisement
Boston fire officials are investigating.
No further information was immediately available.
Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.