A five-alarm fire that burned for hours at an industrial warehouse in Hanover and required assistance from more than a dozen South Shore fire departments remained under investigation Saturday, officials said.
Heavy smoke and flames were visible when Hanover firefighters arrived around 1:30 p.m. Friday to the one-story wooden building at 175 Winter St. The fire had ignited propane tanks that were stored up against the building, the department said in a press release.
A person was in the warehouse at the time of the fire but evacuated before the blaze became too intense, Hanover Captain Michael Marciello said by telephone Saturday.
No firefighters were injured. Damages were estimated at $400,000, officials said.
As the fire rapidly spread, several small explosions occurred inside the building. Crews aimed hoses directly on the tanks to prevent further explosions, the release said.
Multiple alarms were sounded, drawing crews from 14 area fire departments. A hazmat team from the state fire marshal’s office responded to monitor air quality.
A representative from the state Department of Environmental Protection assessed the impact of water runoff, the release said.
A joint fire investigation unit of the Hanover police and fire departments and State Police assigned to the state fire marshal’s office are conducting the investigation.