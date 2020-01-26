A five-alarm fire that burned for hours at an industrial warehouse in Hanover and required assistance from more than a dozen South Shore fire departments remained under investigation Saturday, officials said.

Heavy smoke and flames were visible when Hanover firefighters arrived around 1:30 p.m. Friday to the one-story wooden building at 175 Winter St. The fire had ignited propane tanks that were stored up against the building, the department said in a press release.

A person was in the warehouse at the time of the fire but evacuated before the blaze became too intense, Hanover Captain Michael Marciello said by telephone Saturday.