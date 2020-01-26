Power was fully restored and a section of Washington Street in Cambridge was reopened Sunday, Cambridge police said, a day after four utility poles toppled on one block, damaging cars and cutting power.

No one was injured when the poles fell between Portland and Windsor streets at about 11 p.m. Friday, but at least two parked cars were damaged, according to Jeremy Warnick, a spokesman for Cambridge police.

Power was fully restored around midnight, he said in an e-mail Sunday.