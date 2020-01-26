Power was fully restored and a section of Washington Street in Cambridge was reopened Sunday, Cambridge police said, a day after four utility poles toppled on one block, damaging cars and cutting power.
No one was injured when the poles fell between Portland and Windsor streets at about 11 p.m. Friday, but at least two parked cars were damaged, according to Jeremy Warnick, a spokesman for Cambridge police.
Power was fully restored around midnight, he said in an e-mail Sunday.
Detectives are planning to review any available surveillance video in the area to see what caused the poles to fall.
About 140 customers were originally without power, but all eventually regained it through other power lines or through generators by Saturday afternoon, while repairs were underway, according to a spokesman for Eversource, the utility which provides power to the block, Saturday.
The spokesman, Reid Lamberty, said a truck may have caught lower communications wires and pulled them down.