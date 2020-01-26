After a night of heavy rain, sun returned to Boston Sunday, and is expected to last through the week.

Sunday is expected to be a temperate day for late January, with a high temperature reaching 47 under sunny skies and a breeze in Boston, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures are expected to drop slightly into midweek, though there is expected to be at least some sun every day along with highs near 45 Monday, 39 Tuesday, 37 Wednesday, 34 Thursday, forecasters said.