He was one of three teenagers who were stabbed near 575 Blue Hill Ave. The other two, who are 13 and 16, are expected to live, police said.

A 16-year-old injured in a stabbing on Blue Hill Avenue Saturday evening has died, according to Boston police.

Officers have not released the name of the teen who died. On Sunday morning, red crime scene tape still hung off a door handle nearby.

Police have not made any arrests in the case.

