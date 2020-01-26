SANTA ANA, Calif. — A patient in Southern California is third person in the U.S. to be diagnosed with the new pneumonia-like virus from China, health officials said.

The Centers for Disease Control confirmed a traveler from the Chinese city of Wuhan — the epicenter of the outbreak — tested positive for the virus, the Orange County Health Care Agency announced just before midnight Saturday. The patient is in isolation at a hospital and in good condition, a release from the agency said.

The first known case in California comes on the heels of diagnoses in Washington state, on Jan. 21, and Chicago, on Jan. 24.