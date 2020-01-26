MEREDITH, N.H. (AP) — A well-connected party official who served four terms representing the New Hampshire GOP on the Republican National Committee was replaced by a conservative activist during a state committee meeting.

Members of the New Hampshire Republican State Committee on Saturday selected Hillsborough County Republican Committee Chairman Chris Ager over longtime party official Steve Duprey, who had the endorsement of Gov. Chris Sununu.

Duprey, of Concord, opted to step down immediately. He said his decision to leave before his term ends in August was aimed at helping his successor become oriented to the job and build relationships with RNC members.