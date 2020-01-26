“That would be U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota.”

The newspaper in its endorsement, published online on Saturday night , said, "If there is to be any realistic challenge to Trump in November, the Democratic nominee needs to have a proven and substantial record of accomplishment across party lines, an ability to unite rather than divide, and the strength and stamina to go toe-to-toe with the Tweeter-in-Chief.

Senator Amy Klobuchar has picked up another notable endorsement in her bid for president, this time from the Union Leader newspaper in Manchester, N.H.

The Union Leader said that President Trump would rather face Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, or Elizabeth Warren, because each of them has weaknesses.

Advertisement

“Sen. Klobuchar has none of those weaknesses and the incumbent needs to be presented a challenger who is not easily dismissed,” said the newspaper’s editorial, which was signed by editor at large Joe McQuaid and publisher Brendan McQuaid.

Klobuchar, a Democratic senator, is “sharp and witty, with a commanding understanding of both history and the inner workings of Capitol Hill.”

The editorial also addressed the question of whether a woman can win the Oval Office.

“But can a woman be elected President? We say of course, the right woman can and should be. By choosing Amy Klobuchar, New Hampshire primary voters can go a long way to proving it.”

The Iowa caucuses are Feb. 3, and the New Hampshire primary, the nation’s first in this election cycle, is Feb. 11.

The New York Times also endorsed Klobuchar, along with Warren, on Jan. 19.



