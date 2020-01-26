Floyd Abrams’s arguments in favor of the Supreme Court’s Citizens United v. FEC decision (“Citizens United was a victory for free speech,” Ideas, Jan. 19) are based on the premises that (1) the spending of money to influence elections is equivalent to speech and (2) the constitutional rights of humans are also the rights of corporations and other artificial entities.
The Founding Fathers did not include any language to this effect when drafting the Constitution, nor do either of these premises enjoy popular support today. These legal fictions thus lack either constitutional or popular legitimacy; they exist solely thanks to judicial activism.
Only a constitutional amendment can permanently overturn a Supreme Court decision. The We the People Amendment, which has been introduced in the House of Representatives as H.J. Res. 48, would negate both of the legal fictions that Abrams treats as truth. Eight of Massachusetts’ nine US representatives have cosponsored this measure, and deserve our gratitude. The next step is to introduce similar legislation in the Senate. To that end, readers disgusted by Abrams’s arguments should encourage our US senators, Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren, to do so.
Ulysses Lateiner
Somerville