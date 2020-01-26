Floyd Abrams’s arguments in favor of the Supreme Court’s Citizens United v. FEC decision (“Citizens United was a victory for free speech,” Ideas, Jan. 19) are based on the premises that (1) the spending of money to influence elections is equivalent to speech and (2) the constitutional rights of humans are also the rights of corporations and other artificial entities.

The Founding Fathers did not include any language to this effect when drafting the Constitution, nor do either of these premises enjoy popular support today. These legal fictions thus lack either constitutional or popular legitimacy; they exist solely thanks to judicial activism.