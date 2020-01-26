Re “With her flourish of pens, Pelosi has jabbed at her own legacy” (Letters, Jan. 23): It’s true, we no longer have a Tip O’Neill or Ted Kennedy in Congress. And our hopes for any kind of bipartisanship died along with John McCain. That said, the way Nancy Pelosi is treated by the tweeting squatter in the Oval Office has earned her the right to be openly hostile right back. Instead, she holds her head high and demonstrates how a grown-up should behave. With all the chaos, mayhem, lies, and distortions suffocating Washington, I think pens are the least of our worries. And I think Pelosi’s legacy is going to be just fine.

Joe McFadd