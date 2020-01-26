After reading Devra First’s Critic’s Notebook “Some very ‘Boston’ restaurants are closing and that’s OK” (Page A1, Jan. 19), about not getting overly melancholy regarding the closing of longtime Boston restaurants, I get it; however, I don’t think we should ignore the feeling of loss toward patches of the city’s quilt that make Boston Boston.

For our family, memories of meeting our future son-in-law for dinner at Top of the Hub and recalling meals at Durgin-Park with relatives before a Bruins game are as vivid as skating at the Frog Pond or pushing a baby carriage down the Commonwealth Avenue Mall on a spring day.