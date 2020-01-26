After reading Devra First’s Critic’s Notebook “Some very ‘Boston’ restaurants are closing and that’s OK” (Page A1, Jan. 19), about not getting overly melancholy regarding the closing of longtime Boston restaurants, I get it; however, I don’t think we should ignore the feeling of loss toward patches of the city’s quilt that make Boston Boston.
For our family, memories of meeting our future son-in-law for dinner at Top of the Hub and recalling meals at Durgin-Park with relatives before a Bruins game are as vivid as skating at the Frog Pond or pushing a baby carriage down the Commonwealth Avenue Mall on a spring day.
We are proud of the Seaport District, and should be, but when you sit down at one of the restaurants there, could you be sitting at a table anywhere in the United States? Many of us recall the first time we walked up a ramp at Fenway Park to behold the sprawling field and the Green Monster in front of us, just like remembering our first popover at Anthony’s Pier 4, or watching a plane approach and gently land at Logan while we waited for our salad at Top of the Hub.
There is indeed something we lose about being a Bostonian when the experiences of our iconic dining establishments are no longer.
Brian Gregory
Boxford