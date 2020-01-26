BEIJING (AP) — The death toll from the new virus in China has risen to 56 with 1,975 total cases reported.

The figures reported Sunday morning cover the previous 24 hours and mark an increase of 15 deaths and 688 cases.

The government also reported five cases in Hong Kong, two in Macao and three in Taiwan. Small numbers of cases have been found in Thailand, Japan, South Korea, the U.S., Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, Nepal, France and Australia. Canada also says it has discovered one case.