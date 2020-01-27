Aerosmith performed their hits “Livin’ on the Edge” and “Walk This Way” at the 2020 Grammy Awards without drummer and founding member Joey Kramer.

The performance came after a Massachusetts judge rejected Kramer’s request to order the band to let him play at an awards gala in Los Angeles and at the Grammys.

Kramer had requested an injunction requiring the band, which formed in Boston in 1970, to allow him to play the two gigs. Plymouth Superior Court Judge Mark Gildea, in a decision earlier this month, said that Kramer had not played with Aerosmith in six months and added that there was a lack of available rehearsal time before the performances. Kramer said in a statement that he was disappointed by the judge’s ruling.