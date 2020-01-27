Aerosmith performed their hits “Livin’ on the Edge” and “Walk This Way” at the 2020 Grammy Awards without drummer and founding member Joey Kramer.
The performance came after a Massachusetts judge rejected Kramer’s request to order the band to let him play at an awards gala in Los Angeles and at the Grammys.
Kramer had requested an injunction requiring the band, which formed in Boston in 1970, to allow him to play the two gigs. Plymouth Superior Court Judge Mark Gildea, in a decision earlier this month, said that Kramer had not played with Aerosmith in six months and added that there was a lack of available rehearsal time before the performances. Kramer said in a statement that he was disappointed by the judge’s ruling.
However, it seemed that not many people were focused on the drummer situation: Run DMC also joined the band for the high-energy performance of “Walk This Way," and Steven Tyler seemed to invite two women from the audience to dance with him on the stage.
One of the members of Run DMC also held up a Kobe Bryant jersey during the song, in remembrance of the star Lakers player who was killed in a helicopter crash earlier Sunday.
Travis Andersen and Danny McDonald of the Globe staff contributed to this report.
Jaclyn Reiss can be reached at jaclyn.reiss@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter: @JaclynReiss