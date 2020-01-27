"Here we are, together, on music’s biggest night, celebrating the artists that do it best. But to be honest with you, we’re all feeling crazy sadness right now, because earlier today, Los Angeles, America, and the whole wide world lost a hero. And we’re literally standing here, heartbroken, in the house that Kobe Bryant built,” Keys said at the Staples Center.

With a city and nation in mourning over the death of former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant, 2020 Grammys host Alicia Keys kicked off the awards ceremony Sunday with a touching tribute to him and those who died in the helicopter crash.

“We never imagined in a million years we’d have to start the show like this. Never, never, never, never. So we wanted to do something to describe how we all feel right now," Keys continued.

At that moment, Keys began singing lyrics from Boyz II Men’s song, “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday,” as she was joined by members of the R&B group.

Nathan Morris, from left, Wanya Morris, Shawn Stockman, of Boyz II Men‎, and Alicia Keys sang a tribute in honor of the late Kobe Bryant at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday. Matt Sayles/Matt Sayles/Invision/AP

“I know how much Kobe loved music. So we have to make this a celebration in his honor. He would want us to keep the vibrations high," Keys said a bit later in the ceremony, as she serenaded the audience from a piano with satirical lyrics to the tune of Lewis Capaldi’s “Someone You Loved.”

