Boston Modern Orchestra Project snagged the Grammy Award for Best Opera Recording on Sunday afternoon for its recording of Tobias Picker’s playful “Fantastic Mr. Fox,” based on Roald Dahl’s children’s book of the same name. This is the seventh nomination and first win for BMOP’s in-house label, BMOP/sound. Conducted by BMOP artistic director Gil Rose with an ensemble cast, “Fantastic Mr. Fox” was recorded in Boston at WGBH’s Fraser Performance Studio with recording engineer Antonio Oliart Ros.

WGBH’s Oliart Ros has two Grammys to celebrate this year. The New York-based Attacca Quartet also worked with him at Fraser to record the Caroline Shaw compendium album “Orange,” which won in the Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance category.