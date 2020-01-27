“We’re literally standing here heartbroken in the house that Kobe Bryant built,” said host (and 15-time Grammy winner) Alicia Keys at the opening of the show. The Staples Center — where Bryant’s jerseys hang in the rafters — fell quiet as a visibly emotional Keys called on attendees to observe a moment of silent remembrance. Members of Boyz II Men then joined her onstage for an a capella rendition of “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday.”

Despite a bustling red carpet and pile-up of powerhouse performers, the 62nd Grammy Awards struck a somber note Sunday night following news that former L.A. Lakers star and NBA icon Kobe Bryant had perished in a helicopter crash earlier in the day along with eight others, including his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.

But a show-must-go-on spirit also pervaded Music’s Biggest Night, and the Grammys telecast — moreso than virtually any of the other big awards shows — has always carried itself more like a festival than a ceremony, with musical performances far outnumbering the presentation of trophies. The vast majority of the Grammys’ 84 categories are awarded in a pre-telecast ceremony, and among them were some nominees with local ties (more on those in a moment).

“Tonight is for Kobe,” announced Lizzo, who opened the broadcast with an orchestrally fortified medley of “Cuz I Love You” and “Truth Hurts,” and led this year’s field with eight nominations. Before the show even started she’d nabbed two of those trophies (for best traditional R&B performance and best urban contemporary album), and at press time, she’d also scored a win for best pop solo performance (for “Truth Hurts”).

Early performances included a sawdust-dry rendition of “Nobody But You” from Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani; a lively run-through of “What a Man Gotta Do” by the Jonas Brothers; and a literally fiery take on “Earfquake” and “New Magic Wand” by Tyler, the Creator (plus a dozen or so of his clones) joined by Boyz II Men and Charlie Wilson. An all-star tribute to Prince from Usher, Sheila E., and FKA Twigs added to the bittersweet vibe of the show (a mood that would later be furthered by a tribute to recently passed hip-hop icon Nipsey Hussle).

Among those local nominees with big wins, Esperanza Spalding took home best jazz vocal album for “12 Little Spells.” Roots supergroup I’m With Her — composed of Sarah Jarosz, Sara Watkins, and Newton native Aoife O’Donovan — won best American roots song for “Call My Name.” Chelsea native Chick Corea won best Latin jazz album for his album with the Spanish Heart Band, “Antidote.” The Boston Modern Orchestra Project along with the Boston Children’s Chorus took honors for best opera recording for “Tobias Picker: Fantastic Mr. Fox.” And Berklee alum and trumpeter Charlton Singleton shared in the best regional roots album with the band Ranky Tanky for “Good Time.”

Another notable win from the pre-telecast ceremony was former first lady Michelle Obama, who took the best spoken-word performance trophy for the audio version of her memoir, “Becoming”





Michael Andor Brodeur can be reached at mbrodeur@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MBrodeur.