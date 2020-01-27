The owners of the dark and blocky former home to Fiduciary Trust at 175 Federal St., overlooking Dewey Square, filed plans with the city Monday to remake its ground floor into a glass-wrapped three-story lobby. It would transform one of the more distinctive buildings in the Financial District — 175 Federal’s starts with a small base before flaring out to fill a full block on its upper floors — into one with a bright front door facing South Station and the Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy Greenway, along with a pedestrian deck on Federal Street.

Another prominent downtown office building is getting a snazzy new lobby, this one passed every day by thousands of commuters coming and going from South Station.

“The objective of this project is to better integrate this iconic building with downtown Boston,” said Gabriele Gottschalk, senior project manager of construction and development at Deka Immobilien, the German investment firm that owns the building. “Boston, and the Financial District in particular, have gone through tremendous growth and change since 175 Federal’s initial construction.”

If the changes are approved by the Boston Planning & Development Agency, 175 Federal would be the latest in a string of downtown buildings to undergo dramatic lobby upgrades. From the striking new atrium at 100 Federal St. to a new entrance at 99 High St. to upgraded amenities at 225 Franklin St., the owners of older towers all over downtown are investing in their ground level to help draw higher-paying tenants to the office space upstairs. Also, 175 Federal is one of several buildings built before the Big Dig that are repositioning their front entrances to face the Greenway.

The project would add 12,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space to the lower three floors of the 17-story tower.

