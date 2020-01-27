Five Katyusha rockets were fired at the fortified Green Zone in Baghdad Sunday night, one directly hitting the US Embassy building, Iraq’s security forces reported.

US helicopters were seen evacuating injured people, al-Sumaria News reported, citing an anonymous security official.

The State Department released a statement that did not comment on any injuries or deaths. But it noted there have been 14 attacks on US personnel in Iraq since September. It also called on Iraq to “fulfill its obligations to protect our diplomatic facilities.”