Singer Billie Eilish did not deviate from her standard oversize shirt and pants combo for the Grammys. The “Bad Guy” singer, in head-to-toe custom Gucci (down to her claw-like green nails, which featured the double G logo), accessorized her red carpet look with dark glasses and a semi-transparent surgical mask. Whether or not that was a sartorial nod to the coronavirus, we’re not sure. But it was a look and, as with most things the 18-year-old Eilish dreams up, it was interesting.

Grieving Lakers fans gathered outside the Staples Center in Los Angeles Sunday to pay their respects to basketball great Kobe Bryant, while inside, a somber Grammy Awards carried on. On the red carpet, some artists spoke about how stunned they were by the tragic news that Bryant, 41, and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas earlier in the day. Others simply posed for the cameras. Ariana Grande , nominated for five Grammys, made quite an entrance in an enormous gray tulle gown.





Lil Nas X Amy Sussman/Getty

If there was one getup that lifted the gloomy mood on the Grammys red carpet, it was the Pepto pink leather number that Lil Nas X buckled himself into. The “Old Town Road" singer, in Versace, wore it all so well: the harness, the net shirt, the nailhead stud trim, the teeny little sheriff’s badge, the gold-toe cowboy boots. It was no surprise that his “Old Town” counterpart, Billy Ray Cyrus, decided to stick with black leather and black jeans, all the better to let the best new artist nominee shine.





Chrissy Teigen arrives at the Grammy Awards. VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend made a stop on the red carpet, though Teigen especially seemed to lack her usual snarky spark. A couple of hours before the show, she no doubt spoke for many Grammy-goers when she tweeted " ... nothing feels more unimportant than what we are doing today. ... Everyone is numb." Nevertheless, with Legend up for two awards Sunday, the couple donned their red carpet finery, with Teigen in a pale orange gown and Legend dapper in gray.

Brittany Howard at the Grammys. Amy Sussman/Getty

Brittany Howard was looking as cool as they come on the Grammys red carpet, with her oversize sunglasses and confident swagger. The powerhouse singer-songwriter-guitarist, lately on tour behind her solo album, “Jaime,” donned a black satin pussy bow blouse with a green and gold duster and matching trousers. Up for two Grammys Sunday night, Howard won the night before she even walked in the door.





FKA Twigs at the Grammys. Amy Sussman/Getty

When we heard that FKA Twigs would perform as part of the tribute to Prince Sunday night, we were hopeful that the British singer would have a bit of a breakthrough in front of a huge American audience. Unfortunately, she didn’t sing. At all. Instead, she was relegated to pole dancing — while Usher handled the vocal duties. Sure, she was great. But here’s hoping the next time Twigs is on the Grammy stage (because there will be a next time) she gets to use her voice.













