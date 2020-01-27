SALINA, Kan. — Interest in growing industrial hemp as a commercial crop is up in Kansas where regulators are reporting a 30 percent rise in licensing applications for the second year of the state’s research program.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture received 276 grower applications for the 2020 season, up from just over 200 in the first year of a period devoted to researching production options, The Salina Journal reported. There were also 23 applications from seed distributors, 35 from processors, and seven by Kansas State University.

“This year, it’s certainly been a transitional year,” said Jeff Vogel, the agriculture department’s manager of plant protection and weed control program.