CHICAGO — Marijuana was stolen last week from a box placed at Chicago’s Midway International Airport for travelers who dispose of their marijuana before they board a plane, police said Friday.

The “marijuana amnesty boxes” were placed at Midway and O’Hare International Airport after it became legal this year to possess marijuana in Illinois. The boxes were installed so that air travelers can be in compliance with federal law as well as the local laws at their destination.

The boxes are owned by the Department of Aviation and serviced by the police. Police officers regularly empty the boxes, file a report for the items inside, and dispose of any surrendered marijuana like they would narcotics.