JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri health officials on Friday posted the list of recipients of the first 192 licenses to operate medical marijuana dispensaries, bringing the state closer to joining the many others that allow at least some form of marijuana use.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services awarded 24 licenses in each of Missouri’s eight congressional districts, saying recipients were the top-scoring applicants that met the program’s eligibility requirements. The state received nearly 1,200 applications for dispensary licenses.

Voters made medical marijuana legal in November 2018, but because the drug must first be grown at approved sites and tested, sales aren’t expected to begin until this summer.