ALBANY, N.Y. — A New York lawmaker who last year expressed reservations over marijuana legalization is now backing a bill to make the drug legal.

State Senator Pete Harckham, a Democrat who represents a swath of the Hudson Valley, has announced he is supporting a bill that legalizes and regulates marijuana. Support from Democrats in moderate districts like Harckham’s could be key as legislators push to legalize recreational marijuana this session.

Harckham said changes were made in the bill, which now provides extra funds for impaired driving enforcement and a social media campaign on marijuana's health effects.