TALENT, Ore. — A couple in Oregon has been arrested after police say they got two 13-year-olds high on marijuana at their home and then sent text messages to friends bragging about it.

Lindsey Ann Monda, 38, and her boyfriend Jason Michael Dunn, 46, taught Monda’s two children how to use a bong, the Ashland Tidings reported, based on police reports in court records. Monda texted a friend several times on the night of Dec. 23 to talk about “getting blasted” with her kids, the newspaper said.

Monda and Dunn were released from jail Wednesday after posting bail on charges of administering marijuana to a juvenile. They cannot have contact with the children. It wasn't immediately clear if they had an attorney.