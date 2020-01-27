A 12-year-old boy was seriously injured after his snowmobile went off a trail and hit a tree Friday evening in Rochester, New Hampshire, officials said.

Scott Pike, 53, was riding ahead of his grandson, from Rochester, when he realized that the boy was no longer behind him, according to a statement from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department. Pike turned, saw the accident, and called the police. Conservation Officers arrived shortly after 5 p.m.

Rochester police, fire, and Conservation Officers, who were patrolling nearby on snowmobiles, quickly brought the boy to a nearby ambulance, officials said. The boy was wearing a helmet when he crashed but sustained a serious upper leg injury. Officials determined speed and inexperience to be factors in the accident.