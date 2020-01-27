Police arrested a 15-year-old South Boston boy after they found heroin, cocaine, and a loaded handgun in the pockets of the teenager’s jacket Saturday afternoon.
At about 3:58 p.m., officers and members of an FBI Task Force located the teen in the area of 91 O’Callaghan Way in South Boston and “were approaching to speak with him when he immediately took off running” and dropped his jacket onto the ground, according to a posting on bpdnews.com.
Officers stopped the teen a short distance away. They recovered a loaded 9mm Millennium G2 handgun along with nine small plastic bags of heroin, five Suboxone strips, and a small plastic bag of cocaine from the pockets of the jacket, police said.
The teen was due to appear in South Boston Juvenile Court on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm, possession of a large capacity feeding device, and possession with intent to distribute Class A and B drugs, police said.
