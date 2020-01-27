Police arrested a 15-year-old South Boston boy after they found heroin, cocaine, and a loaded handgun in the pockets of the teenager’s jacket Saturday afternoon.

At about 3:58 p.m., officers and members of an FBI Task Force located the teen in the area of 91 O’Callaghan Way in South Boston and “were approaching to speak with him when he immediately took off running” and dropped his jacket onto the ground, according to a posting on bpdnews.com.