A 70-year-old man died from injuries after his car crossed the median on Route 44 in Plymouth and collided with a trailer being towed by a truck Sunday afternoon, State Police said.

Around 2:15 p.m., troopers received a report of a crash with injuries on Route 44 East west of Route 3 in Plymouth, State Police said in a statement. Troopers and Plymouth rescue personnel responded to the scene.

When troopers arrived, they saw a 2003 Pontiac Montana minivan and a 2007 Dodge Ram towing a utility trailer, both which were involved in the crash, the statement said. Reynold Cullman of Bridgewater was transported to a hospital, where he later died. The driver of the Dodge, a 59-year-old man, was not injured in the accident.