A 70-year-old man died from injuries after his car crossed the median on Route 44 in Plymouth and collided with a trailer being towed by a truck Sunday afternoon, State Police said.
Around 2:15 p.m., troopers received a report of a crash with injuries on Route 44 East west of Route 3 in Plymouth, State Police said in a statement. Troopers and Plymouth rescue personnel responded to the scene.
When troopers arrived, they saw a 2003 Pontiac Montana minivan and a 2007 Dodge Ram towing a utility trailer, both which were involved in the crash, the statement said. Reynold Cullman of Bridgewater was transported to a hospital, where he later died. The driver of the Dodge, a 59-year-old man, was not injured in the accident.
A preliminary investigation by police showed that Cullman was driving on Route 44 West when he crossed the median and entered the eastbound lanes, the statement said. The Pontiac hit the Dodge’s trailer and crashed into a concrete barrier.
The crash remains under investigation, police said.
Massachusetts State Police crash and crime scene experts and State Police detectives assigned to the Plymouth County district attorney’s office are investigating the crash.
Troopers were assisted at the scene by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.
