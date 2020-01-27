Steven Tyler and his crew of swashbuckling elder statesmen will perform Friday, Sept. 18, while the New Kids will hit the stage the following night, the release said.

Aerosmith and New Kids on the Block will perform back-to-back this fall at Fenway Park, according to a statement from concert promoter Live Nation.

Two iconic Boston bands, one beloved Boston venue, and a weekend in September. Can you say walk this way to the old ballyard?

(From left) Singers Danny Wood, Donnie Wahlberg, Jordan Knight, Joey McIntyre and Jonathan Knight of New Kids on the Block. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

“To be playing in Boston with these legendary artists, in this sacred venue, is an honor!,” New Kids founding member and Dorchester native Donnie Wahlberg said in the statement. "We’ll be pulling out all the stops to create a celebration unlike anything our city has ever seen.”

The release contained no quotes from the members of Aerosmith, who are embroiled in an ugly feud with drummer Joey Kramer, who earlier this month sued unsuccessfully to join the band onstage at the Grammys on Sunday night.

Aerosmith will play Fenway as part of the band’s 50th anniversary celebration. New Kids will play the ballpark as part of an intense burst of early 90s nostalgia, and they’ll be joined on the bill by Bell Biv Devoe.

The promoters are billing the NKOTB set as the supergroup’s only concert appearance in 2020.

Tickets for both shows go on sale to the public on Jan. 31—Aerosmith at 10 a.m., New Kids at noon, at livenation.com. Presale tickets will be available as early as Jan. 28 for Citi cardmembers.













