The last time Ned Monthie saw John Altobelli was Jan. 3 at the American Baseball Coaches Association convention in Nashville.
Monthie, the general manager of the Brewster Whitecaps in the Cape Cod Baseball League, was happy to see the former Whitecaps coach receive one of the ABCA’s national coach of the year awards.
“He was great, he was his old self,” said Monthie. “He was very appreciative of the award.”
Monthie said he spoke briefly with Altobelli, who was the Whitecaps head coach from 2012 to 2014. Little did he know, that would be the last time Monthie saw Altobelli.
The coach, whom everyone called “Alto,” was one of the people aboard the helicopter that crashed in California Sunday and killed retired NBA star Kobe Bryant. Altobelli, his wife Keri, and daughter Alyssa were among those who died in the crash.
Monthie said he was shocked when he learned the news.
“Complete shock,” he said. “I didn’t know how to process it.”
Monthie said Altobelli was more than a coach.
“He was an educator,” said Monthie. “He taught the boys not just baseball, but about being a good person."
Monthie noted how Jeff McNeil of the New York Mets called Altobello one of his favorite coaches and “one of the main reasons I got a chance to play professional baseball.”
Tough to hear the news of coach Altobelli. One of my favorite coaches I have ever played for and one of the main reasons I got a chance to play professional baseball. Both the baseball and basketball world lost a great one today https://t.co/efAyf3s7Hj— Jeff McNeil (@JeffMcNeil805) January 26, 2020
“That was John,” said Monthie.
Monthie said he was respected by the players.
“Every player was treated equally by John,” said Monthie. “They enjoyed being around him.”
Jamie Shevchik, the current head coach of the Brewster Whitecaps, took over the position when Altobelli left.
“I knew I had big shoes to fill,” Shevchik said in a telephone interview.
Shevchik said he learned of Altobelli’s death when a reporter sent him a text message Sunday, asking him to comment in the wake of the helicopter crash. “I had no idea,” he said. “It just took us by surprise.”
“He was loved by everybody,” he said. “He’s touched the lives of a lot of people....it’s a sad day for the Whitecaps, and a sad day for baseball."
Altobelli’s son, JJ, also previously played for the Whitecaps, according to a tweet from the team.
In the aftermath of the tragic crash, other people from the baseball community and beyond posted tributes to Altobelli on social media.
Katie Couric posted a photo of the Altobelli family on Instagram and wrote: “Orange County baseball coach John Altobelli, his daughter Alyssa and wife Keri also died in the helicopter crash along with Kobe and Gianna Bryant. My heart goes out to the Altobelli family.”
State Representative Tim Whelan expressed his condolences on Twitter.
“With deepest condolences to the family of former Brewster Whitecaps head coach John Altobelli on the loss of John, his wife Keri, and daughter Alyssa in the helicopter crash earlier today in which nine souls were lost, including Kobe Bryant," he wrote.
With deepest condolences to the family of former Brewster Whitecaps head coach John Altobelli on the loss of John, his wife Keri, and daughter Alyssa in the helicopter crash earlier today in which nine souls were lost, including Kobe Bryant. https://t.co/uGXT32FZSk— Rep. Tim Whelan (@TRWhelan) January 27, 2020
The Cape Cod Baseball League tweeted a statement that said the league was “saddened by the tragic loss” of Altobelli and his wife and daughter. “We send our deepest condolences to the Altobelli family and the countless lives they touched,” the tweet said.
The entire Cape League family is saddened by the tragic loss of former @WhitecapsCCBL coach John Altobelli, his wife Keri and daughter Alyssa. We send our deepest condolences to the Altobelli family and the countless lives they touched. pic.twitter.com/yvU3emo1Am— Cape League (@Official_CCBL) January 27, 2020
Major League Baseball also tweeted a tribute to Altobelli, calling him a “legendary” coach.
We are heartbroken by the passing of legendary baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife Keri and daughter Alyssa in Sunday’s tragedy.— MLB (@MLB) January 27, 2020
Our thoughts are with the Altobelli family. pic.twitter.com/raJVGd7Bod
USA Baseball and NCAA Baseball also shared photos of Altobelli and words of sympathy on Twitter.
We join in mourning the loss of former @USABaseballCNT assistant coach John Altobelli, his wife, Keri, and their youngest daughter, Alyssa. Our heartfelt condolences go out to their family, as well as to all of the families of the victims from the helicopter crash in Calabasas. pic.twitter.com/AuWvmt4cY5— USA Baseball (@USABaseball) January 27, 2020
The college baseball community mourns the passing of former @UHCougarBB captain, assistant coach and graduate John Altobelli.— NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) January 27, 2020
Our thoughts are with his family, as well his former teammates, colleagues, and the student-athletes he impacted. pic.twitter.com/9lM5wVLqCQ
Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.