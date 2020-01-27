“He was great, he was his old self,” said Monthie. “He was very appreciative of the award.”

Monthie, the general manager of the Brewster Whitecaps in the Cape Cod Baseball League, was happy to see the former Whitecaps coach receive one of the ABCA’s national coach of the year awards.

The last time Ned Monthie saw John Altobelli was Jan. 3 at the American Baseball Coaches Association convention in Nashville.

Monthie said he spoke briefly with Altobelli, who was the Whitecaps head coach from 2012 to 2014. Little did he know, that would be the last time Monthie saw Altobelli.

The coach, whom everyone called “Alto,” was one of the people aboard the helicopter that crashed in California Sunday and killed retired NBA star Kobe Bryant. Altobelli, his wife Keri, and daughter Alyssa were among those who died in the crash.

Monthie said he was shocked when he learned the news.

“Complete shock,” he said. “I didn’t know how to process it.”

Monthie said Altobelli was more than a coach.

“He was an educator,” said Monthie. “He taught the boys not just baseball, but about being a good person."

Monthie noted how Jeff McNeil of the New York Mets called Altobello one of his favorite coaches and “one of the main reasons I got a chance to play professional baseball.”

“That was John,” said Monthie.

Monthie said he was respected by the players.

“Every player was treated equally by John,” said Monthie. “They enjoyed being around him.”

Jamie Shevchik​, the current head coach of the Brewster Whitecaps, took over the position when Altobelli left.

“I knew I had big shoes to fill,” Shevchik​ said in a telephone interview.

Shevchik​ said he learned of Altobelli’s death when a reporter sent him a text message Sunday, asking him to comment in the wake of the helicopter crash. “I had no idea,” he said. “It just took us by surprise.”

“He was loved by everybody,” he said. “He’s touched the lives of a lot of people....it’s a sad day for the Whitecaps, and a sad day for baseball."

Altobelli’s son, JJ, also previously played for the Whitecaps, according to a tweet from the team.

In the aftermath of the tragic crash, other people from the baseball community and beyond posted tributes to Altobelli on social media.

Katie Couric posted a photo of the Altobelli family on Instagram and wrote: “Orange County baseball coach John Altobelli, his daughter Alyssa and wife Keri also died in the helicopter crash along with Kobe and Gianna Bryant. My heart goes out to the Altobelli family.”

State Representative Tim Whelan expressed his condolences on Twitter.

“With deepest condolences to the family of former Brewster Whitecaps head coach John Altobelli on the loss of John, his wife Keri, and daughter Alyssa in the helicopter crash earlier today in which nine souls were lost, including Kobe Bryant," he wrote.

The Cape Cod Baseball League tweeted a statement that said the league was “saddened by the tragic loss” of Altobelli and his wife and daughter. “We send our deepest condolences to the Altobelli family and the countless lives they touched,” the tweet said.

Major League Baseball also tweeted a tribute to Altobelli, calling him a “legendary” coach.

USA Baseball and NCAA Baseball also shared photos of Altobelli and words of sympathy on Twitter.

