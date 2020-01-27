The bishop who was shot at a wedding ceremony in Pelham, N.H., in October appeared in a video on Facebook to let people know that he’s doing well and “things will be all right.”
Bishop Stanley Choate’s brief video message was posted on the New England Pentecostal Ministries Facebook page Sunday night.
“It’s been a long time since I talked to you or seen you, and I trust that everything is going well,” Choate said in the video. "I just want to let you know that I’m doing well, so you don’t worry. Just pray. But I am doing well. They’re treating me good here at this place. As well as they’re treating me, I still can’t wait to get home.”
Choate was among the victims when Dale E. Holloway Jr. allegedly opened fire inside New England Pentecostal Ministries in Pelham, N.H., on Oct. 12. Holloway allegedly shot Choate in the chest, shot the bride, Claire McMullen, in the arm, and pistol-whipped the groom, Mark Castiglione, before he was tackled by guests who kept him pinned down until police arrived, officials said.
Castiglione, the groom, is the father of Brandon M. Castiglione, who allegedly shot and killed Holloway’s stepfather, Luis Garcia, in Londonderry on Oct. 1. Brandon Castiglione was arrested Oct. 2 and has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder, records show.
Holloway was indicted for the church attack on charges including attempted murder, first-degree assault with a deadly weapon, and being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon, records show.
In the video, Choate told viewers to “keep your faith, keep focused, and keep praying.”
Choate said he recorded the video message to let the congregation know that "things are going well. I am well. And I’m looking forward to coming home.”
