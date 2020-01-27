The bishop who was shot at a wedding ceremony in Pelham, N.H., in October appeared in a video on Facebook to let people know that he’s doing well and “things will be all right.”

Bishop Stanley Choate’s brief video message was posted on the New England Pentecostal Ministries Facebook page Sunday night.

“It’s been a long time since I talked to you or seen you, and I trust that everything is going well,” Choate said in the video. "I just want to let you know that I’m doing well, so you don’t worry. Just pray. But I am doing well. They’re treating me good here at this place. As well as they’re treating me, I still can’t wait to get home.”