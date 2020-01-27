Although it was a Tuesday, the streets were quiet, schools closed, work cancelled. Kids hit the slopes at the Boston Common, sledding through the light, fluffy snow. Friends gathered at bars, taking advantage of the rare opportunity to relax during the work week. A Yeti stalked the streets, neglecting any warning from city officials to remain inside.

On Jan. 27, 2015, Bostonians woke up to a winter wonderland. A snowstorm for the ages , known by many names including Juno, Snowpocalypse, and Snowmaggedon, blanketed the city with 24.4 inches of snow and over 30 inches in other parts of the state.

In February, two major storms helped break the record for snowiest winter on record. Winter Storm Marcus brought 23.8 inches of snow from Feb. 7 to Feb. 10., while Winter Storm Neptune contributed over a foot of snow from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15. Both Juno and Marcus placed in the top 10 heaviest snowstorms in Boston history at the 6th and 7th spots, respectively.

Overall, Boston saw a total of 110.6 inches covering the city that winter, according to The Weather Channel. The previous record for the snowiest winter, 107.6 inches, was held by the 1996 to 1997 season.

And it could happen again. There haven’t been any notable blizzards throughout New England this year, but that’s no indication as to whether another nor’easter will surprise Bostonians in the near future.

“There’s certainly a possibility that these storms could occur every five to 10 years, but there’s no guarantee,” said Bill Simpson, National Weather Service of Boston spokesman. “It’s not clockwork.”

For those planning to trek into or out of Boston that day, getting anywhere proved futile after the city enacted an emergency travel ban. The blizzard was so disruptive that the MBTA shut down, something that hasn’t happened since.

“Since the winter of 2015, the MBTA has upgraded track and signal infrastructure, invested in snow-fighting equipment, and stocked up on replacement parts for vehicles,” said Joe Pesaturo, MBTA spokesman. Altogether, the MBTA spent $101 million on “winter resiliency” after the blizzard, he said.

For the first time in nearly two years, Logan International Airport, which sees around 1,000 flights arrive and depart daily, ceased all operations. When major blizzards are imminent, officials from MassPort meet with airlines to plan for the storm ahead, recommending the safest procedure going forward.

“We have to keep the runway operational and very clean, cleaner than a highway,” MassPort spokeswoman Jennifer Mehigan said, citing strict Federal Aviation Administration guidelines.

Large amounts of snow aren’t usually the sole cause for cancellations, Mehigan said. It’s a combination of factors, including high winds and lack of visibility. In the end, though, it is up to the airlines to decide to cancel flights rather than the airport.

“We have excellent snow crews that can keep up with snowfall pretty well,” Mehigan said. “But if you can’t see in front of the vehicle,” that’s a problem.

Other parts of eastern and central Massachusetts were hit equally as hard; Plymouth received 24 inches of snow, and an unprecedented 34.5 inches fell on Worcester. However, according to the National Weather Service, Springfield received less than eight inches and the Berkshires saw barely any snow at all.

Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.