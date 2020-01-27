A train on the Stoughton line was canceled and another train on the Franklin line was delayed due to mechanical issues Monday morning, according to Keolis Commuter Services, the operator of the MBTA’s commuter rail system.

Officials tweeted that Stoughton Line Train 900, which was supposed to depart at 6:15 a.m. from Stoughton, was canceled due to a mechanical issue.

At 6:42 a.m. officials tweeted that Franklin Train 740 was operating 30 to 40 minutes behind schedule between Norwood Central and South Station “due to the late arrival of equipment and a mechanical issue.”