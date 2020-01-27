Sergeant James Rode, 50, was responding to a call of an erratic driver about 8 p.m.on Oct. 1, 2017 when his cruiser collided with another car at the intersection of High and Sanderson Streets, officials said in a statement. The driver of the other car, 29-year-old James Arcellana, died three days later from his injuries.

A former Greenfield police sergeant was found guilty on Monday of motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation after a 2017 crash in which he crashed his cruiser into another vehicle, killing a Hinsdale, NH resident , according to the Northwestern District Attorney’s office.

State Police investigators found that Rode was driving at 84 miles per hour in a 30-mile-per-hour speed zone and had not activated his siren at the time of the crash, prosecutors said.

His position with the Greenfield Police Department was later terminated, though he has since appealed the decision.

Rode, who was sentenced to two years in prison, will serve 9 months with the rest of his sentence suspended for two years, officials said. He will also lose his license for the next 15 years.

“This was a tragic and avoidable crash that changed the lives of many people on all sides of this case,” Steven Gagne, who prosecuted the case, said. “We are thankful to the jury for their service, and for carefully considering all of the evidence in this difficult case."