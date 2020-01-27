She was joined by Carlson and fellow former Fox host, Julie Roginsky, who have formed a group called Lift Our Voices to end the use of mandatory NDAs, confidentiality provisions and forced arbitration clauses in cases of sexual misconduct.

“Those two men in particular are the most powerful men in Massachusetts, politically speaking at least and they’re the ones that hold the keys to whether or not this legislation passes,” said Senator Diana DiZoglio a Methuen Democrat. "So they need to get on board with us."

With former Fox News host Gretchen Carlson by her side, a state senator who aims to bar the use of non-disclosure agreements blasted House Speaker Robert DeLeo and Governor Charlie Baker for letting women who report sexual harassment and abuse cases to be silenced.

After losing her job at Fox in 2016, Carlson sued former Fox chairman and CEO Roger Ailes for sexual harassment, spurring a wave of complaints against men at Fox News more than a year before the #MeToo movement began. Ailes was forced out, as was Fox News host Bill O’Reilly, after women’s settlements totaled roughly $50 million from Fox. The two men also walked away with settlements — a combined $65 million.

Though her real life drama is now on the big screen — she’s currently being portrayed by Nicole Kidman in “Bombshell" — Carlson is unable to discuss the experiences the circumstances that led to her suit.

“Had I known then what I know now, I would have fought to never sign that awful NDA,” said Carlson.

DiZoglio broke her own non-discosure agreement with the state House of Representatives after the legislator she worked for forced her out in 2011. But after she was elected to the House, her legislation barring NDAs was opposed there by a host of members.

“Governor, Mr. Speaker, Representatives, if you believe that victims should be forced to sign a nondisclosure agreement and you believe you deserve the right to use my commonwealth’s hard earned tax dollars to buy the silence of victims to protect you and your friends’ reputations and keep abusive behavior secret so it can continue, then just say it,” she said. “Just say it.”

“In demanding action today, we’re not positioning any legislator to take a vote against the speaker, to go against the governor,” said DiZoglio. “You are being positioned by your speaker to take a vote against victims, workers’ rights, transparency, accountability and maybe even your own conscience. This is your opportunity to do the right thing and to get on the right side of history.”













Stephanie Ebbert can be reached at Stephanie.Ebbert@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @StephanieEbbert