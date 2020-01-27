Pelletier, 21, said her life has improved dramatically since having her colon removed in February 2018.

Justina Pelletier on Monday testified in her family’s lawsuit against Boston Children’s Hospital, telling jurors that she currently lives pain-free and also recalling the time she spent separated from her parents.

It’s a very different life from the one she endured through adolescence, she testified during direct examination. Back then, Pelletier said, days would pass, sometimes a week, without being able to go to the bathroom. The stomach cramps and pain would rise to a 7 on a scale of 1 to 10, she testified.

The Pelletiers, who clashed with Children’s providers over their daughter’s diagnosis and treatment, temporarily lost custody of their daughter, who spent nine months in a locked psychiatric ward at Children’s after doctors accused the couple of medical abuse and interfering with her treatment.

It was on Valentine’s Day 2013, she said, that her parents were whisked away from the hospital by men clothed in black.

“I didn’t get to see them anymore,” she testified, adding that she didn’t get to say “goodbye” to her mother and had never spent a night away from home without her. “All of a sudden I just didn’t get to see her.”

It would be a week before she would see them again. From then on, they were allowed once a week supervised visits on Fridays, she said. Phone calls were limited to 20 minutes per week, always with someone listening in.

Pelletier and her parents were forbidden from speaking about health issues, physical ailments or anything medical-related, she testified. Dandruff and toenail infections were even off limits. If they ventured there in conversation, the call would end abruptly.

Pelletier testified that her constipation worsened while in the hospital’s psych ward. Hospital staff would make her sit on the toilet for extended lengths of time, she said. They also wanted her to push herself in her wheelchair, but she felt so weak she could not. She would be left to sit, unmoved, sometimes for entire days, she said, and she didn’t feel encouraged by the employees.

“They were just being mean about it,” she said, adding that she longed for home. “ ... It was really hard being away from my family.”

She said she was scared all the time, missed her family desperately and felt like no one at the hospital believed her. These days, she testified, she lives without pain and has thrived in horseback-riding therapy. She now competes, and it’s not unusual for her to take winning ribbons home, usually blue and red.

“I love it,” she said during one of the few times her face lit up on the stand.

She’s also a talented artist and on track to finish high school in May. Stunning examples of her work, including realist sketches in pencil and chalk of a gorilla, a loggerhead turtle, and giraffe, were displayed for jurors Monday.

The Pelletiers are suing the hospital and the providers for allegedly violating their civil rights by telling them the state would take their daughter away if they resisted her doctors’ treatment plan and by barring them from seeing her. They also allege negligence by the four providers for treatment decisions that ignored plans put in place by her doctors at Tufts Medical Center.

Last week, jurors heard a deposition provided by Dr. Thomas Binder, Pelletier’s Connecticut pediatrician until 2012.

In that deposition, Binder said Pelletier experienced an increasing number of medical problems around 2010, when she was about 12 years old. He said he experienced difficulty in dealing with her often demanding parents.

Binder said a school nurse called him in May 2011 because Pelletier was often absent from school for medical reasons.

The school nurse asked him whether Connecticut’s child protective agency had been involved. But Binder, who as a pediatrician would be required to alert authorities if he suspected child abuse, said in his deposition he didn’t see a need to do that.

“I never had a situation where I felt she was in danger of serious abuse or neglect,” he told attorneys in the case, according to his deposition.

In November 2011 doctors treating Pelletier at Tufts Medical Center filed a report with Connecticut’s child protection agency alleging potential medical abuse by the Pelletiers because they were balking over a feeding tube for their daughter and fighting hospitalizing her for psychiatric treatment.

The next month, according to Binder’s deposition, as Connecticut’s child protective agency was investigating the Pelletiers, a child psychiatrist treating the girl called Binder and told him she thought the girl suffered from a somatoform disorder — a psychiatric illness that causes physical symptoms. The psychiatrist said she needed intensive inpatient psychiatric treatment, according to Binder’s deposition.

“I agreed her plan was a reasonable plan,” he said.

A couple of weeks later, in January 2012, Dr. Alejandro Flores, a gastroenterologist who had been treating Pelletier at Tufts Medical Center Floating Hospital for Children, also told Binder he suspected she suffered from a somatoform disorder, according to the deposition.

Flores is the specialist the Pelletiers planned to see when they rushed their daughter to Children’s Hospital in February 2013, at the suggestion of her Tufts doctors, because she was having trouble eating, walking, and talking.

But in a later e-mail, Flores told Pelletier’s lead doctor at Tufts, Dr. Mark Korson, that he was unable to see her because of “legal restrictions.”

It’s unclear what Flores meant, and lawyers for the Pelletiers and Children’s hospital clashed in court Friday over whether the jury should be allowed to see that e-mail.

The Pelletiers claim Children’s doctors who treated their daughter in 2013 shut Flores and Korson out of her care, but Children’s denies that.

Suffolk Superior Court Associate Justice Anthony M. Campo said he would consider allowing Flores’ e-mail to be shown to the jury if Flores testifies.

Travis Andersen of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.

