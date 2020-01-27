​A homeless man was arrested Sunday night for allegedly carrying more than 20 grams of what appeared to be crack cocaine in Dudley, police said in a statement.

Dudley police Sgt. Marek Karlowicz stopped a vehicle that was traveling down West Main Street at 6:45 p.m., police said. Karlowicz found three people inside the car and observed possible drug activity, police said.

Upon further investigation, police said 20.6 grams of what they believe to be crack cocaine was found in possession of 42-year-old Phillip Smith. Police said Smith listed his address as homeless.