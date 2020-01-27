Pressley’s essay appears in a new anthology, “Believe Me: How Trusting Women can Change the World,” which will be released on Tuesday. An excerpt was published on Marie Claire’s website Monday.

US Representative Ayanna Pressley, a Boston Democrat who’s quickly established herself as a national figure during her first term in office, has written an essay about the sexual assault she suffered as a child and as a college student and issued a forceful call for societal action to reduce the frequency of such crimes and to support survivors.

“I want a world where survivors are believed and validated and supported,” Pressley wrote. “I also want a world where within a generation the number of those impacted by sexual violence plummets. I reject any narrative that says we as a society have to tolerate this behavior. When we look at what informed policy has done to stave off deaths caused by drunk driving or gun violence (in developed countries aside from the United States), I am emboldened.”

She said telling her own story was exceedingly difficult.

Advertisement

“As a survivor, I struggled for years to tell my own story, and I know how it feels to be a survivor in a country where believing and supporting survivors has become a partisan issue, where survivors are made to feel marginalized and ostracized,” Pressley wrote. “I tell my story both because it is part of my own ongoing healing and because I know that sharing my story can provide others with agency too. Since I began sharing my story publicly, I have been humbled and moved by how many survivors approach me and disclose—folks from every station in life and every background.”

Pressley, then a city councilor, publicly disclosed in 2011 that she had been raped as a student at Boston University. She had previously described herself as a survivor of sexual assault, both as a child and an adult, but had not mentioned a specific incident.

Advertisement

“I am a survivor of sexual assault while a college student,’’ Pressley said in 2011. “Mine is a truth shared by 17.7 million American women. And, like 90 percent of rape survivors, I knew my attacker.’’

She described rape at the time as a “crime of silence” and said it’s "underreported because of the shame, because of the stigma, but also because there isn’t a belief that there will be consequences, especially on a college campus where there is often contact with the attacker.’’

The new book, “Believe Me,” by Jessica Valenti and Jaclyn Friedman, also includes essays from Dahlia Lithwick, Moira Donegan, Tatiana Maslany, and Samantha Irby, among others.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.