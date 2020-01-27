“I am writing to let you know that after much thought and deliberation, I have decided to take my name out of the running for the finalist list and begin planning for the end of my time as your interim chancellor,” she said in the letter. She plans to remain interim chancellor until a permanent replacement arrives on campus.

In a Monday letter to students, faculty, and staff, Newman said the chancellor search is “nearing its next milestone: the selection of the final three candidates who will visit the campus for interviews and gatherings with you.”

Katherine S. Newman, the interim chancellor for UMass Boston, has taken her name out of the running for the permanent gig leading the Dorchester university.

The search committee is scheduled to meet on Tuesday at the University of Massachusetts Club in downtown Boston, where it may select finalists for the post, according to State House News Service. The finalists could visit campus as early as Friday once the selections have been made.

Newman called the decision a difficult one, adding that a “number of opportunities have presented themselves and will enable me to continue contributing in important ways to the improvement of higher education.”

Newman has also served as provost at UMass Amherst and president for academic affairs at the five-campus UMass system, according to UMass president Martin Meehan.

“In each instance, Katherine’s authentic concern for students, her towering commitment to scholarship and research and her prodigious work ethic burned with awe-inspiring intensity,” said Meehan in a statement.

Meehan said Newman, who was named interim chancellor for the 16,164-student public research university in the summer of 2018, took the reins of UMass Boston “at a time when the institution needed strong leadership.” He praised Newman for “stabilizing campus finances, reorganizing administrative functions to reduce costs and promote efficiency, rebuilding the university’s fundraising capacity, increasing faculty diversity and building new bridges to the business community.”

Last year, Newman brought the presidents of a dozen small, Boston-area private colleges to Dorchester to form a consortium that would allow undergraduates from institutions such as Curry College and Emerson College to take some advanced classes and eventually enroll in graduate degree programs at UMass Boston. Contributions to UMass Boston also jumped under her chancellorship, more than doubling in a year.

“She has positioned UMass Boston for future success in the increasingly challenging world of higher education,” said Meehan.

Meehan last April told faculty that Newman “had reservations” about participating in a national search process for permanent chancellor.

Meehan initially wanted to give Newman a three-year contract for the chancellor’s job after a community evaluation of her performance so far. A failed search for a new chancellor left many professors feeling so disappointed that they took a no-confidence vote on Meehan. Faculty members insisted on a national search.

In late May, Meehan said he was reopening the search for a permanent chancellor.

Deirdre Fernandes of Globe staff contributed to this report. Material from the State House News Service was used in this report.





