A 47-year-old man was killed and four others were seriously injured when a car struck a dump truck head-onalong Route 10 in Winchester, N.H. on Sunday, according to New Hampshire State Police.
John Lafreniere of Keene, N.H.,was heading north in a 2011 Chevrolet Impala when his car crossed the center line and hit a 1997 Ford truck shortly before 1:20 p.m., officials said in a statement.
Lafreniere was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Sergeant Sean Eaton.
All four occupants of the truck — a 25-year-old man and woman, as well as two 5-year-old and 6-year-old children — were taken to Cheshire Medical Center with serious but not life-threatening injuries, police said. The man and one of the children were later transferred to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center by helicopter.
Police are still investigating the cause of the crash, though speed does not appear to be a factor, officials said.