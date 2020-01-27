A 47-year-old man was killed and four others were seriously injured when a car struck a dump truck head-onalong Route 10 in Winchester, N.H. on Sunday, according to New Hampshire State Police.

John Lafreniere of Keene, N.H.,was heading north in a 2011 Chevrolet Impala when his car crossed the center line and hit a 1997 Ford truck shortly before 1:20 p.m., officials said in a statement.

Lafreniere was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Sergeant Sean Eaton.