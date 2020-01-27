A youth hockey coach from Woburn was arrested over the weekend and charged with sexual assault on a player on his team, authorities said.

Allen S. Pereira, 59, was arrested on Sunday and charged with three counts of indecent assault and battery on a person age 14 or over, Dracut police said in a statement. Pereira was working for a private youth hockey organization in Dracut at the time of the incidents, officials said.

Police said the alleged incidents occurred over the course of several years, starting when the victim was 14-years-old and a hockey player on a team coached by Pereira.