WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence’s office says he was not asked by President Trump to raise the Biden family or Burisma in conversations with the president of Ukraine last year.

Pence’s chief of staff Marc Short said in a statement that Trump “expressed concerns about corruption in Ukraine” in a meeting before Pence flew to Poland to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Short said: “At no time did I hear him tie aid to Ukraine to investigations into the Biden family or Burisma.”