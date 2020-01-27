Moulton, who dropped out of the race in August after joining late and struggling to gain traction in a historically large primary field, threw his support behind Biden in a tweet posted Monday morning, calling Biden “a proven and effective leader who has what it takes to beat Donald Trump and unify our country."

Salem Democrat and one-time presidential candidate Representative Seth Moulton said on Monday that he’s endorsing former vice president Joe Biden in the race for the Democratic nomination.

Moulton elected to endorse Biden over two fellow Massachusetts Democrats vying for the nomination: Senator Elizabeth Warren and former Massachusetts governor Deval Patrick. In a statement accompanying the tweet, Moulton praised Biden’s lengthy resume and called him a “friend and mentor.”

“There’s no better preparation for the White House than the decades Joe Biden has spent serving the country, especially his eight years as vice president,” Moulton said.

He added: “Mort importantly: Joe can win. Joe Biden will beat Donald Trump and unify our country after four years of the most reckless commander-in-chief in American history."

Moulton indicated when he dropped out of the primary race in August that he would support Biden and criticized Warren and Senator Bernie Sanders as being too far left. But he held off on formally doing so until Monday, the week before the critical Iowa caucuses where recent polls have found Sanders grabbing hold of the lead.





