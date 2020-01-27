In 1980 I became assistant budget director for the new Department of Social Services — what is now the Department of Children and Families. I recall sitting in a budget meeting with area directors from across the state. During the discussion, an area director said, “We are placing children in foster homes that are not different than the homes they came from.” Over the years, I have read multiple stories in the Globe that DCF is “reorganizing” to fix its foster care programs. While this latest case is indeed outrageous, I was saddened by Thursday’s editorial “DCF must own up to its failings.” Somewhere in this story, the Executive Office of Health and Human Services and the state Legislature must own up to their failings.

Michael Ripple