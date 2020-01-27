I’ve read with great interest Tim Logan’s article about Don Chiafaro’s proposed pinnacle ( “On the waterfront: Chiofaro’s latest,” Business, Jan. 23). As a waterfront resident, I have been following this project as well as the others proposed or in process. As Vikki Spruill, CEO of the New England Aquarium, suggested, the mass and scale of the building is too great for the Central Wharf area. At what point are we going to say enough is enough?

We will have more than 50 stories at South Station, a high-rise at the James Hook & Co. site, and now this. Boston does not have the infrastructure nor a public transportation system that can support these mega-buildings in an already congested area. I would suggest that Mayor Walsh and Governor Baker impose a moratorium on building until the city can support these projects with reliable transit and address the gridlock plaguing the people who already live here.

Laura Logue Rood

Boston