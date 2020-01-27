Nobody knows that better than MassMutual. With headquarters in Springfield and a growing presence in Boston, we see firsthand how both sides of the state can benefit from a stronger connection with each other. However, like so many others, we also face the gridlock that prevents all residents from traveling easily between both ends of the Commonwealth.

In Joan Vennochi’s column “The solution to Boston’s housing and congestion crisis? Western Mass.” (Opinion, Jan. 21) , she notes how many people are dismissive of life west of Interstate 495. Yet, as Vennochi shows in her portraits of Western Massachusetts residents, people who venture there find a great quality of life and a lower cost of living.

As Vennochi correctly states, east-west rail would be a true game changer. How many initiatives have bipartisan support, can address challenges faced by multiple cities, and improve travel safety, all at the same time? With the support of leaders like US Representative Richard Neal and state Senator Eric Lesser, this project is finally gaining the momentum it needs to help solve our transportation crisis.

It’s time to stop thinking about if we can do this and instead talk about how we are going to do it.

Roger Crandall

Chairman, president, and chief executive

MassMutual

Springfield





High-speed rail from Western Mass. to Worcester — think of the possibilities

Let us redefine thinking outside the box to thinking outside of Boston. What lies between Western Mass. and Boston is the second-largest city in the Commonwealth: Worcester. This city, which is clearly on the uptick, is about equidistant between Boston and Western Mass. It has the potential for a significant airport, for which it already has the footprint. It lies on the Route 84 corridor to New York City. Rather than trying to build high-speed rail from Western Mass. to Boston, consider Western Mass. to Worcester.

As Joan Vennochi’s column indicated, the people living out in Western Mass. love the quality of life it affords. Provide the business community with the transportation and services infrastructure it needs to settle or expand in Worcester. The workforce already exists, and so does the quality of life.

Jeff Forsythe

Marshfield