Hillary Clinton’s harsh criticism of Bernie Sanders, in an upcoming television documentary, is extremely unfortunate. I can understand that she is upset over Sanders’ lukewarm support of her in 2016, but now is hardly the time to give in to such a sentiment. This kind of talk all but ensures that some voters whose first choice doesn’t make it through the primaries won’t vote for the eventual nominee.

This election will be the most important in our history, and if the Democrats waste their chances in petty squabbling, there is a real chance that the worst president in history will be reelected. Clinton should remember that Donald Trump is the enemy, not other Democrats. All Democrats need to unite behind the nominee, no matter who their initial favorite was.