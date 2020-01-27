LOS ANGELES — With tears running down her cheeks, Demi Lovato stood on the Grammys stage in a white ballgown and belted her new single “Anyone,” written just four days before her near-fatal overdose in July 2018.

It was the 27-year-old's first time at the Grammy Awards in two years and her first big performance since that fateful day.

Accompanied by just a piano, Lovato glowed in the Christian Siriano gown on the stage Sunday at Staples Center in Los Angeles, stopping briefly after her voice faltered at the beginning and starting her emotional track once again. She made it through strongly, earning a standing ovation from her peers.