When fans would see Kobe Bryant with his daughter, Gianna, they would often mention that he and his wife, Vanessa, who are parents to four girls, should have a boy, someone to carry on the Lakers star’s basketball legacy.

But the 13-year-old, an avid player with professional basketball aspirations of her own, didn’t think her parents needed to have a boy to do that.

“The best thing that happens is when we go out and fans will come up to me and she’ll be standing next to me and they’ll be like, ‘Man, you got to have a boy, you and [Vanessa] got to have a boy, someone to carry on the tradition, the legacy.’ And she’s like ‘Oh wait. I got this. You don’t need a boy for that,’" Bryant said in a 2018 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!