After news broke that former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif., on Sunday morning, thousands of Lakers fans gathered outside the Staples Center to memorialize the 18-time NBA All-Star.

The Grammy Awards were taking place at Staples Center, the arena where Bryant led the Lakers to five NBA titles. Alicia Keys and Boyz II Men kicked off the ceremony with a touching tribute to the victims of the crash.

Here are some photos of the scene in Los Angeles: