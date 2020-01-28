Next year’s Carnegie concerts will all be led by music director Andris Nelsons, and as per usual, all three programs will be featured in the orchestra’s Symphony Hall season. On Oct. 26, Nelsons will lead the BSO and violinist Augustin Hadelich in New York for Britten’s Violin Concerto. The program will also include Haydn’s Symphony No. 26, “Lamentatione” and Stravinsky’s pagan fantasia “The Rite of Spring.”

The Boston Symphony Orchestra’s full 2020-2021 season won’t be revealed until April, but Carnegie Hall’s announcement of its upcoming season gives local listeners a preview of what next season will bring. Among the coming attractions: a concert performance of Shostakovich’s opera “Lady Macbeth of Mtsensk,” and the world premiere of a new work by American composer Julia Adolphe.

On April 14, 2021, Nelsons will conduct “Lady Macbeth of Mtsensk” at Carnegie as part of the hall’s “Voices of Hope: Artists In Times of Oppression” festival. The opera features the Tanglewood Festival Chorus and a tremendous international ensemble cast, starring soprano Kristine Opolais as Katerina Ismailova, Brandon Jovanovich as her illicit lover Sergey, and Sergei Skorokhodov as Zinovy Ismailov.

The next day, Adolphe’s new work, a BSO co-commission, will have its New York premiere (the world premiere is slated for March in Boston). The concert rounds off with Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 27 in B-flat, featuring soloist Paul Lewis, and Dvořák’s Symphony No. 7.

Individual tickets for all three concerts will be available in August via the Carnegie Hall box office.

